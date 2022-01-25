Airdrie armed robbery suspects flee when victim doesn't have any money
RCMP in Airdrie are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects who fled on foot after their victim said he didn't have any money.
A man was walking in the Luxstone neighbourhood about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, near St. Martin de Porres High School and the Luxstone senior living complex, when he was approached by two other men.
They demanded money and showed what appeared to be a handgun, however the victim told them he had no cash and they took off.
The suspects are also believed to have been involved in a second assault soon after this incident.
The first suspect is described as:
- Being about 167 centimetres (5'6") tall;
- Having a slim build;
- Having a 'slit' eyebrow (intentionally shaved gap in the eyebrow), and;
- Wearing a beige puffy jacket, black ski mask and black Nike Air Force shoes.
The second suspect is described as:
- Being about 167 centimetres (5'6") tall;
- Having a slim build, and;
- Wearing all black clothing and black Nike Air Force shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
