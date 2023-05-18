Airdrie assault: Suspect sought by RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying a person who allegedly assaulted a homeowner after offering door-to-door home services earlier this week.

Police were called to a home in the community of Prairie Springs at around 5:30 p.m. on May 16.

The victim said they noticed a suspicious man at their front door. The man reportedly approached the resident, offering window and siding washing services, and then assaulted them.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, noted their assailant didn't actually have any window washing equipment with him at the time.

Police describe the suspect as being in his twenties with short, parted red hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a green T-shirt, black shoes, burgundy pants and a black 'Calgary' backpack.

He was also spotted in the Prairie Springs area around 11 a.m. on May 13, at which time he was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and the same backpack.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or to report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.