AIRDRIE, ALTA. -- Easton Grant has set up shop down the street from his home in Airdrie, selling pop and chips hoping to use the profits to buy himself an adaptive BMX bike.

After an overwhelming response from the surrounding community since Thursday, the 12-year-old now has enough for the $700 bike plus the costs of additional customizations.

”The BMX I’m thinking of has pedals on the handlebars so you just pedal it with your hands,” said Grant, who uses a wheelchair.

He says he will donate all of the surplus to the orthopedic services at Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Easton's mom praised the support from the community for her son's project.

"Oh my god, it's unbelievable! The whole city of Airdrie has come together and helped him out and even the other areas have helped him out,” said his mother Jalene Grant.

“I’m super proud.”

Overwhelming support

CJAY Mornings co-host Jesse Modz dropped off a stack of $700 cash Friday morning.

When CTV news arrived to the pop stand, a fellow Airdrie resident gave him an envelope with $800, after word spread on social media amongst her family and friends.

“Within about an hour and half we had friends and family from as far as Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Airdrie, Sherwood Park and Cranbrook,” said Ashley Rivard.

“Despite everyone’s hardships in COVID-19, it was a chance to give back and be kind.”

The young entrepreneur took all of the positive response in stride.

“It’s just something to do so I’m not in the house all day,” said Grant.

His was born with arthrogryposis with limited use of his legs, said his mother.

“He does everything any other kid does," she said. "He plays sledge hockey and tried to play baseball and he goes to the park and he just finds other things, but he still keeps up with all his friends,"

The amount to be donated will be tallied when the pop stand closes Friday at 5 p.m.