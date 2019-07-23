Airdrie bust leads to drug and weapons charges
Airdrie RCMP have charged a man and woman from Calgary with multiple drug and weapons offences following an investigation in Rocky View County.
A vehicle was searched on July 21, where police seized a number of items, including:
- 24.07 grams of Cocaine
- 7.13 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- 5080 cigarettes of illegal un-stamped tobacco
- $14,260 in Canadian currency
- A collapsable police baton
A 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, both from Calgary, are charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Possession of un-stamped tobacco (Excise Act)