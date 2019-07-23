Airdrie RCMP have charged a man and woman from Calgary with multiple drug and weapons offences following an investigation in Rocky View County.

A vehicle was searched on July 21, where police seized a number of items, including:

24.07 grams of Cocaine

7.13 grams of suspected Fentanyl

5080 cigarettes of illegal un-stamped tobacco

$14,260 in Canadian currency

A collapsable police baton

A 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, both from Calgary, are charged with: