Organizers with Airdrie’s Soap for Hope are looking for a new location as the charity’s lease will soon expire and its permanent home has yet to be constructed.

The charity, an arm of Disaster Aid Canada that is nearly 100 volunteers strong, collects personal hygiene products from hotels in Calgary, Banff and the surrounding areas, repurposes the items and distributes them to people in need through shelters, community outreach programs and high schools.

“It’s so important for their peace of mind, their health, their dignity, to be able to have soap and shampoo,” said Michelle Edgar, a Soap for Hope founder. “The shelters don’t have much of a budget for that. With us donating it and providing it to them from something that would otherwise be garbage is so important.”

Soap for Hope’s two-year lease with the City of Airdrie is set to end at the conclusion of 2018.

“We are asking for the communities in the Calgary area to come forward and make a monetary donation to us to help us find a space or someone to come forward and let us use space for one to two years until we have a permanent solution for space.”

The charity began at Edgar’s kitchen table several years ago. “For the first couple weeks we used our homes and it snowballed from there,” recalled Edgar. “Right after we started, the Fort McMurray fire happened and there were so many families devastated by that and evacuated to this area so we were able to help 30 families that were brought to Airdrie.”

“We were able to help the people transitioning here as well as the first responders up in Fort McMurray.”

Now, Soap for Hope finds itself in need of some help. “Sadly, the City needs the space back and we have to move. We need desperately to find a place in Airdrie to house all of what we’re doing and all of the amazing volunteers that come in to help us. We have to be out of this space by the end of December. We are looking for a Christmas miracle.”

The charity requires at least 2,000 square feet of industrial space in a building that has offices, heat and plumbing to get them by until they move into a collaborative location that is expected to be ready in a year or two.

“We do have plans to work with Stephen’s Backpacks (Society's) ‘unity in the community’ plan which will have a one-stop place for several non-profits to work together and be in the same place. We’re all looking to have our overhead costs covered. If we’re all together and sharing that, it makes so much more sense that to do it all individually.”

To assist the organization through a monetary donation or by providing industrial space visit Soap for Hope – YYC

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod