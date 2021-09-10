Airdrie-East MLA accused of 'undermining Alberta's vaccination efforts' with social media posts

A photo of two people hand-in-hand with differing vaccine statuses was posted to Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt's Facebook page on Sept. 8. (Facebook/Angela Pitt) A photo of two people hand-in-hand with differing vaccine statuses was posted to Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt's Facebook page on Sept. 8. (Facebook/Angela Pitt)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation

A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon