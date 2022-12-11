Airdrie firefighter receives service medal from longtime Lamont firefighter - his dad

A special honour for an Alberta firefighter was made even better by the person who presented the award.

Airdrie firefighter Marc Helton got his exemplary service medal from his dad John Helton of the Lamont Fire Department.

The medal recognizes 20 years of service, first at Lamont Fire Department alongside his dad, then in Airdrie.

It was a proud moment for Marc, and father John, who has been quite the example.

Helton Sr. has served over 49 years and still works as assistant deputy chief.