CALGARY -- A 22-year-old Airdrie man faces firearms trafficking charges following an investigation into alleged firearms straw purchasing — the buying of weapons for someone who wouldn't be able to make the purchase or who doesn't want to be associated with the transaction.

According to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officials, a handgun was seized by Edmonton police during a June 2019 drug investigation. Officers determined the firearm had been legally purchased before it made its way into the hands of the drug trafficking suspect.

Further investigation involving members of the Wood Buffalo RCMP in northern Alberta led to police to suspect that an Airdrie man had lawfully purchased multiple firearms — restricted and unrestricted — and the weapons were then distributed to the criminal market.

On May 12, officers arrested 22-year-old Brady Fisher in connection with the investigation.

ALERT alleges Fisher bought seven restricted firearms and two unrestricted firearms since 2016.

Fisher has been charged with:

Firearms trafficking (five counts)

Possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place (three counts)

In addition to the handgun seized in Edmonton, three restricted firearms were voluntarily surrendered but five of the weapon's Fisher purchased have not been located.