Airdrie man, accused of pointing firearm and uttering threats, arrested in B.C.
Cody Theodore Fowlie of Airdrie was arrested on February 6, 2018 in Burnaby, B.C. (Facebook)
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 6:02PM MST
A 26-year-old Airdrie man remains in custody of the Burnaby RCMP detachment and awaits transfer back to Ailberta following his arrest on firearms-related warrants.
RCMP officials say the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at another person inside a home in Airdrie on Saturday, February 4. The suspect fled the scene with the weapon before returning a short time later to retrieve several long-barreled firearms.
RCMP responded to the home but the suspect had left. Officers found a hockey bag containing imitation firearms, ammunition, holsters and a pistol magazine.
The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Cody Theodore Fowlie of Airdrie and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Tuesday, February 6, members of the Burnaby RCMP detached located and arrested Fowlie.
Fowlie faces a number of charges including:
- Assault
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Uttering threats against a person
Fowlie's appearance in Airdrie Provincial Court will be scheduled after arrangement are made to return him to Alberta.