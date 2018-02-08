

CTV Calgary Staff





A 26-year-old Airdrie man remains in custody of the Burnaby RCMP detachment and awaits transfer back to Ailberta following his arrest on firearms-related warrants.

RCMP officials say the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at another person inside a home in Airdrie on Saturday, February 4. The suspect fled the scene with the weapon before returning a short time later to retrieve several long-barreled firearms.

RCMP responded to the home but the suspect had left. Officers found a hockey bag containing imitation firearms, ammunition, holsters and a pistol magazine.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Cody Theodore Fowlie of Airdrie and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, February 6, members of the Burnaby RCMP detached located and arrested Fowlie.

Fowlie faces a number of charges including:

Assault

Pointing a firearm

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats against a person

Fowlie's appearance in Airdrie Provincial Court will be scheduled after arrangement are made to return him to Alberta.