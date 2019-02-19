A 19-year-old man and three underage suspects have been charged in connection with the theft of several firearms from a home in Airdrie on Saturday night.

RCMP members responded to the neighbourhood of Woodside in Airdrie early Sunday afternoon following reports a group of males had been seen walking around the community with a firearm. Prior to arriving on scene, officers determined the group was likely responsible for the theft of several guns from a Woodside home on Saturday night during a house party.

The suspects fled the neighbourhood in a taxi and officers caught up to the vehicle at a location along Stoney Trail in Calgary. A high-risk traffic stop involving RCMP members and members of the Calgary Police Service resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

A search of the taxi resulted in the seizure of:

Two rifles

A rifle magazine

Two laptops

According to RCMP, the weapons and the computers had been stolen from the Woodside home.

Samuel Kai Hunt, a 19-year-old man from Airdrie, faces 11 charges in connection with the investigation including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle

The other three suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, each face seven charges including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

The four suspects have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court in March.