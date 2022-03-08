Airdrie man bear sprayed by car prowler: RCMP
Police in Airdrie are investigating after a man was assaulted while confronting a car prowler.
The assault happened in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue just after 8 a.m. on March 1.
Investigators say the victim approached a man who appeared to be stealing a car across the street from his home.
When the victim asked the man what he was doing, he said the suspect bear sprayed him and drove off in the car.
RCMP describe the suspect as having a skinny build, wearing a black mask, dark-coloured coat and wearing a touque or hat.
The vehicle that was stolen was a blue, two-door Honda Civic, dark-tinted rear and side windows and with a red after-market dash and accessories throughout the car.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
