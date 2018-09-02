A man is facing charges in connection with the attempted robbery of a jewelry store in Airdrie earlier this week.

Police were called to Goldworks Sales & Service Inc. at about 10:10 a.m. on August 28 after staff said a man had tried to rob them.

According to police, a man first approached the store, pulled on the door slightly but then walked away.

A few moments later, the same man returned to the store wearing a black mask and holding a knife.

Staff members activated the alarm, which scared the suspect off, causing him to flee on foot.

Two days later, police officers executed a search warrant on a property along East Lake Boulevard.

James Christopher Yanew, 49, was arrested and is charged with:

two counts of robbery

wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

failing to comply with a probation order

Yanew is scheduled to appear in court on September 6.