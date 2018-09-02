CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Airdrie man charged with attempted robbery of jewelry store
James Christopher Yanew, 49, is facing multiple charges in connection with an attempted robbery on August 28, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 3:27PM MDT
A man is facing charges in connection with the attempted robbery of a jewelry store in Airdrie earlier this week.
Police were called to Goldworks Sales & Service Inc. at about 10:10 a.m. on August 28 after staff said a man had tried to rob them.
According to police, a man first approached the store, pulled on the door slightly but then walked away.
A few moments later, the same man returned to the store wearing a black mask and holding a knife.
Staff members activated the alarm, which scared the suspect off, causing him to flee on foot.
Two days later, police officers executed a search warrant on a property along East Lake Boulevard.
James Christopher Yanew, 49, was arrested and is charged with:
- two counts of robbery
- wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence
- failing to comply with a probation order
Yanew is scheduled to appear in court on September 6.