Airdrie RCMP has charged a man with sexual offences against a child under his care in 2003 and 2004 after an investigation was launched earlier this year.

The female victim, who can’t be named to protect her identity, was in the care of the province at the time of the alleged offences.

She is being offered support from the Aidrie and District Victim Assistance Society.

Gary David Penner, 55, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual assault

Penner was released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court next Aug. 15.

No other victims have been identified but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There is no time limit on when sexual assault charges can be laid in Canada.