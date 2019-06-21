Airdrie man charged with historical sexual offences against child in his care
A 55-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault against a girl in his care in 2003 and 2004.
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 11:45AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 11:46AM MDT
Airdrie RCMP has charged a man with sexual offences against a child under his care in 2003 and 2004 after an investigation was launched earlier this year.
The female victim, who can’t be named to protect her identity, was in the care of the province at the time of the alleged offences.
She is being offered support from the Aidrie and District Victim Assistance Society.
Gary David Penner, 55, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Sexual assault
Penner was released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court next Aug. 15.
No other victims have been identified but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
There is no time limit on when sexual assault charges can be laid in Canada.