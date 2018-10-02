A 45-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries following an early afternoon collision east of Airdrie.

Emergency crews were called to a location along Highway 567, between Range Road 284 and Range Road 285, at approximately 1:40 p.m. following a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a Jeep. The collision occurred roughly five kilometres east of the QEII Highway.

A 45-year-old man from Airdrie was transported from the scene by EMS to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life threatening condition. The man’s injuries proved fatal and he died in hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

There have been no other reported injuries. A section of the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

RCMP officials confirm the highway was icy slippery at the time of the crash.