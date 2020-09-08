CALGARY -- An Airdrie man faces charges following a firearms investigation by the RCMP.

The investigation was launched in August after two firearms registered to an Airdrie man were located in Winnipeg. One of the weapons was used in a criminal offence.

The Airdrie RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant at the residence of Ryan Dunlap, of Airdrie, resulting in criminal charges.

Dunlap has been charged with five counts of failure to report lost or stolen firearms and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Sept. 24.