CALGARY — RCMP in Airdrie and Banff are looking for a man last seen Sept. 21.

Yannick Bastien, 26, of Airdrie, had plans to take his canoe to Lake Minnewanka that day and has not been heard from since.

Banff RCMP recovered his truck and red canoe at Lake Minnewanka but there was no sign of Bastien.

Lake Minnewanka is about 129 kilometres west of Calgary.

Police are now asking anyone who uses the area to keep an eye out for anything that may help them locate the man.

He is described as:

White

About 170 centimetres (five-foot-seven)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Scruffy beard

Usually wears a plaid shirt and jeans

Anyone who may have spotted him in that area is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200,Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.