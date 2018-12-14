A 60-year-old massage therapist in Airdrie has been charged with sexual assault after a woman complained to police that she’d been touched inappropriately during a session.

Airdrie RCMP say on September 22, they were notified by a woman who said she went to the Blossoms Massage and Spa, located at 400 Mackenzie Way S.W. During the session, she said the therapist touched her in a sexual manner.

Upendra Bhatt, 60, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.

Bhatt, the co-owner of the business, is a member of the Natural Health Practitioners of Canada. Following its own investigation into the allegations, that organization has suspended Bhatt’s membership.

He is expected to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on January 24, 2019.

Cpl. Gina Slaney with the Airdrie RCMP says that so far, only the one victim has come forward with allegations against Bhatt.

“There is no indication that there are other victims,” Slaney said. “Hopefully if there are, they will learn about this and come forward to police."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.