Two suspected car prowlers were arrested and charged following an RCMP investigation into suspicious activity on Cochrane's River Avenue.

According to RCMP, officers responded to the neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 3 after a resident spotted suspects checking car door handles and gaining access to several vehicles.

Officers located a suspect vehicle and a search of it resulted in the recovery of several suspected stolen items including:

A wallet

Several credit cards

A passport

Sets of golf clubs

An RCMP badge

Several cell phones

An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was also seized.

As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Tyler Joshua Bell and 20-year-old Rory William Libbrecht have both been charged with nine counts of possessing property obtained by crime. Bell was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and breaching his release conditions while Libbrecht was charged with breaching his probation order (two counts).

Bell was released from custody ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday, August 6. Libbrecht remains in custody.