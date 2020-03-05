CALGARY -- A residential property off Airdrie's Main Street is being renovated into an emergency day shelter for residents leaving violent relationships.

It will be the first emergency resourse like it within the city with a population of about 70,000.

"It's exciting but at the same time it's heartbreaking knowing that there is such a need for this service here in town," said Crystal Boys, founder of Airdrie P.O.W.E.R. (Protecting Our Women with Emergency Resources).

While not an overnight shelter, it will offer similar services like counselling, financial planning, and safety kits.

She says it became apparent that Airdrie needed an emergency response centre of its own.

"If families from Airdrie (need) to flee and go to Calgary, they're being turned away, " said Boys, "and that leaves them hopeless and unsure of what to do next and it forces them to go back to their situation."

However, Airdrie RCMP say there's a reason there isn't already a shelter.

"Being so close to a hub, like a big city centre and other various communities, it's not in our best practise to send victims of domestic violence of Airdrie to a shelter in Airdrie," said Cst. Shelley Strangis, of the domestic violence unit.

Cst. Strangis adds the presence of more advocacy groups can help Airdrie's neighbouring communities.

"The more beds and more resources for victims of domestic violence, the better."

According to Boys, Airdrie P.O.W.E.R's day shelter has factored in the risk of serving local clients.

"This is a facility that you will not be able to just walk into. We have tons of security measures to address those issues."

Although the RCMP is expanding its progams to target domestic violence, the detachment says the latest data shows a downward trend of spousal abuse cases.

The number fell from 819 in 2017 to 679 the next year; a 17 per cent decrease.

It also provided the number of spousal abuse cases reported in 2018 by detachments which have a population of 60,000 or greater:

• St. Albert 428

• Airdrie 679

• Wood Buffalo 690

• Strathcona 836

• Red Deer 1285

• Grande Prairie 1432

The RCMP has applied for a grant for local groups to access resources for awareness campaigns like workshops or programs – and it includes P.O.W.E.R. among them.