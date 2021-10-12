Airdrie police crack down on impaired driving in annual Thanksgiving weekend operation
Airdrie RCMP say nine roadside sanctions were issued tomotorists over the Thanksgiving weekend this year as a part of an annual public awareness campaign aimed at stopping impaired driving.
Officers said drivers of more than 600 vehicles provided a mandatory breath sample through Operation Impact.
RCMP issued two immediate roadside sanctions to people who were found to have alcohol in their system despite having a learners licence or graduated licence, three warnings issued to people found to have 0.005 to 0.079 blood alcohol and two licence suspensions for people found to have 0.08 blood alcohol or higher.
"There were many drivers who provided breath samples showing that they had consumed alcohol, yet not a high enough result to be issued a suspension," RCMP said in a news release.
Police said one driver was found to have a suspended licence, another was wanted on a warrant and several other drivers were ticketed.
