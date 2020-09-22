CALGARY -- Authorities say a routine traffic stop near Airdrie, Alta. of a vehicle that had its tail lights shut off turned into something much more for officers.

Airdrie RCMP says an officer pulled over a vehicle at 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 9 after they found the driver didn't have their tail lights turned on.

At first, the responding officer was going to tell the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Edmonton, to turn her lights on. However, upon further investigation, he determined she was transporting drugs.

The woman was arrested and her vehicle was searched, leading police to discover various quantities of marihuana, Xanax, cocaine, metamphetamine and fentanyl.

Elizabeth Quinn, of Edmonton, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She was released on conditions and is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Oct. 29.