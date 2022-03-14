Airdrie RCMP arrest wanted man, 'break-in instruments' found in vehicle

A Red Deer man arrested in Airdrie last week is facing a dozen charges after officers found him with items they allege he was planning to use to break into homes.

Members of the Airdrie RCMP crime reduction unit were on patrol in the community of Reunion on March 10 when they recognized a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officers arrested the man, who was inside a vehicle at the time.

A search of the vehicle led investigators to discover a loaded rifle and tools that RCMP believe were "intended to be used as break-in instruments," according to a news release.

Jordan Paupst Wall, 27, is charged with 12 offences, including:

Careless use of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

Several charges related to breaching court orders.

Wall was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today.