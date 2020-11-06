CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information connected to an August fire that damaged multiple houses in the city's southwest.

Police are investigating a fire that happened in the 1000 block of Prairie Springs Hill S.W. shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2020.

Two homes were destroyed in the fire and neighbouring houses also sustained damage.

All residents were able to escape unharmed. A firefighter sustained a lower back injury while fighting the flames.

Airdrie RCMP is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 403-945-7200, or through Crime Stoppers.