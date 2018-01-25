CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Airdrie RCMP at scene of unfolding incident
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:03AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:27AM MST
Police in Airdrie were called to the scene of an incident northwest of the city limits on Thursday morning.
Officials say that a lone suspect is inside a vehicle with a firearm, but have no further details.
Residents are asked to stay away from the scene, at Range Road 12 and Township Roads 275 and 280, so that police can complete their investigation.
More to come.