CALGARY – A short time after RCMP issued a plea to residents to help them find a missing senior, the woman was located not far from where she went missing on Friday.

Police say Carol Meyer, 75, of Calgary, disappeared at about 1:20 p.m. after a visit to Cross Iron Mills Mall in Balzac, Alta.

Search efforts continued throughout the day on Friday but turned up no trace of her.

A renewed search began on Saturday, with authorities asking the public to help locate her.

At just before 9 a.m., RCMP notified the public that she was located safe and sound near the shopping mall.

They are thanking the public and Cochrane Search and Rescue for their help.