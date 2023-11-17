Airdrie RCMP cleared in death of suspect while in custody

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared Airdrie RCMP of any wrongdoing in the death of a man while in a cell two years ago.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Airdrie Airport on June 6, 2021, after several of his family members reported they were concerned about threats he was making.

RCMP found the suspect standing outside his vehicle and arrested him.

A report from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released on Friday, indicates after the suspect was placed into the back of the RCMP cruiser, he hit his head on the plastic barrier between the seats.

The report also notes that the suspect "appeared to start convulsing" as he was providing a breath sample.

He was placed, once again, into the back of the police car, at which time he "continued to act and move oddly" and "hit his head another four times."

EMS arrived and helped the man, but according to ASIRT, he became "threatening" during his transportation to the hospital and needed to be sedated by paramedics.

At the hospital, the man was assessed by a doctor and found fit for incarceration, so he was transported to the Airdrie RCMP detachment and placed in a cell.

ASIRT says the man "mostly slept" through the night. However, while in his cell the next day, he appeared to pour something in his mouth.

An hour later, a guard noticed the man was moving around a lot and asked if he needed medical help, but he didn't reply.

According to ASIRT, the man was found unresponsive in his cell just before noon, at which time life-saving measures were taken, including the administering of Naloxone.

EMS took the suspect to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined he died from methamphetamine toxicity.

In it's report, ASIRT noted that "based on all the evidence available," it appeared what the man had ingested while in his cell was meth that "he had hidden."

ASIRT noted that to be able to strip search the man, officers would have needed "reasonable and probable grounds" to believe he was concealing something.

"The mere possibility that he was concealing something is insufficient," ASIRT explained.

As such, ASIRT said the officers can't be faulted for not searching him.

ASIRT concluded by saying there is no evidence to indicate "any improper action or inaction" by police caused the death.