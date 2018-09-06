CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Airdrie RCMP continue investigation of garage explosion
RCMP are investigating the scene of a garage explosion at a home on 1 Avenue N.E. in Airdrie. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 4:50PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 12:38PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP say they are still continuing to investigate a garage explosion that injured two men in the City of Airdrie on Friday afternoon.
Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department were called to a home in the 400 block of 1 Avenue N.E. for reports of an explosion at about 2:15 p.m.
Fire officials found it had taken place inside a large garage and the incident caused significant damage to the structure.
Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.
The area was closed to the public in the interest of safety, but it has since been reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.