CALGARY -- Police in the City of Airdrie say measures are being put into place to help protect the public and staff from coming into contact with the coronavirus.

RCMP say they have put together a response team to focus on a number of crucial health areas including employee health, public health and operations.

In order to make sure all their staff stay health, they are following the strict guidelines set out by AHS about members who are returning from other destinations or who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Those who have compromised immune systems or health issues have also been identified and protection equipment are being supplied to all employees.

Police are also making sure safe prisoner handling procedures are being followed and patrol cars and workstations are being properly cleaned on a regular basis.

In order to protect officers on shift, RCMP is also adopting the following measures:

Suspending fingerprinting unless it is an urgent matter

Calling residents about complaints if attendance is not necessary, such as for non-emergency calls

Putting the 'Safe Roads and Safe Nights' program on hiatus to limit non-essential contact

Making it possible for some employees to work remotely from home

The Airdrie RCMP also says anyone needing to come to the detachment office for services such as collision reporting, criminal records checks and additional services is being asked to make those requests remotely through one of the following methods:

Calling 403-945-7200 to speak with dispatch or administration

Emailing KAirdrieservices@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Visiting their website at Airdrie.ca/RCMP

Airdrie RCMP want to inform the public that some police officers may also be seen around the community wearing "extra protection."

"Don’t be alarmed if you see officers wearing extra protection. We will be using gloves when handling documents, baggage, and personal items of any potentially ill individuals," officials say in a release.

"When everyone else is at home protecting themselves, trust that we are out there protecting Airdrie."