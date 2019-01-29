A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation broke out between two groups of people in Airdrie on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the corner of 8th Street and 1st Avenue at about 3:40 a.m. for reports of an aggravated assault.

Two groups of males were involved in an altercation and one man was assaulted with a weapon.

He was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions.