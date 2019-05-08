Mounties in Airdrie are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with another indecent act involving a minor.

Airdrie RCMP were called to respond to a complaint at a park south of Meadowbrook Middle School at about 4:00 p.m. on May 7.

It is alleged a male suspect exposed himself to a young girl.

The suspect is described as:

White male

30-40 years old

Brown hair in a buzz cut

Brown eyes

Between 173 and 178 cm or 5’8” to 5’10” tall

He was seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are investigating the incident and have not determined if this is connected to the previous four instances that took place between March 20 and April 25.

If you happened to see anything suspicious in the area at the time, please contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).