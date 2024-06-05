Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong

Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.

Residents called police to report shots fired from a vehicle in the community of Windsong on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

RCMP say no injuries were reported.

Officers were still on the scene as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP say more details on the vehicle will be released later on.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available…