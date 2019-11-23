

CTV News Calgary Staff





CALGARY — A 22-year-old man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre Saturday after being shot in Airdrie's Bayview neighbourhood.

Police responded to the area shortly after 6:40 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a home on Baysprings Link.

The victim was taken to the Calgary hospital with an injury to his lower extremities. EMS said his condition was considered serious, but the injury was not life-threatening.

Airdrie RCMP scoured the neighbourhood with the help of police dog services, but the suspect had fled the scene.