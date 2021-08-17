CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP is seeking public assistance trying to locate a boat and trailer that were stolen Sunday night.

Both were parked in front of a business on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie when police believe they were stolen, between 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.

The boat is a pearl white and black 2021 MB Sport B52 23 Alpha .

The trailer is a black 2021 Boatmate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.