Airdrie RCMP investigating following theft of boat and trailer
Published Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:02PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:02PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a boat and trailer were stolen Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Both were parked in front of a business on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie when police believe they were stolen, between 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
The boat is a pearl white and black 2021 MB Sport B52 23 Alpha .
The trailer is a black 2021 Boatmate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.