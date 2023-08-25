Airdrie RCMP investigating online farm equipment fraud scam

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after receiving multiple reports between April and August about an online scam involving the sale of fake farm equipment.

A number of victims have bought farm equipment online for what appeared to be bargain prices, prompting them to transfer money to the "seller", only to discover they could not contact them or the freight team hired to ship the equipment once it failed to arrive.

RCMP reminds online shoppers to be cautious when buying anything, and to complete proper background checks for every company, even if they seem genuine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.