CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a break-and-enter at an Airdrie business.

The incident took place Thursday, March 11, 2021 at around 2:27 a.m. The suspects gained entry to the business by smashing a window.

They stole a number of items, before leaving in a silver Lexus SUV.

On its Facebook page, Liquidation Warehouse posted a number of CCTV security camera photos along with a posting that said, “It is unfortunate and heartbreaking to share that we have had a second break-in at the store in less than a week.”

One suspect is described as a darker skinned male, who was wearing a black zip up hoodie, red sweatpants and black runners.

The second suspect wore a black hoodie, red gloves and blue torn up jeans. He also wore a yellow and red face covering.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477, or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.