CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are looking for information about a car in a ditch that ended up full of bullets.

The car was discovered in a ditch on Township Road 270 near Range Road 290 in Rocky View County.

The vehicle was believed to have been in the ditch since 9 p.m. the night before until 11 a.m. the following morning, during which time someone shot it numerous times.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters may contact Calgary Crimestoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through Google Play or the Apple App.