    • Airdrie RCMP looking for missing teen

    The Airdrie RCMP is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

    Reil Makein-Beebe, 15, was last on Tuesday leaving for Airdrie High School and she has not returned.

    The RCMP says she's known to frequent Calgary.

    Makein-Beebe is 5’7” and 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

    She was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas runners.

    She has “222” tattooed on her right arm.

    Call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any info.

