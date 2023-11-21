Airdrie RCMP looking for missing teen

The Airdrie RCMP is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Reil Makein-Beebe, 15, was last on Tuesday leaving for Airdrie High School and she has not returned.

The RCMP says she's known to frequent Calgary.

Makein-Beebe is 5’7” and 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas runners.

She has “222” tattooed on her right arm.

Call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any info.