Airdrie RCMP release photos of garage break-in suspect
RCMP in Airdrie are attempting to identify a suspect in a late June garage break-in. (RCMP)
CALGARY -- RCMP in Airdrie are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a man who broke into an attached garage earlier this summer and swiped several items.
According to Mounties, the suspect broke into a garage in the community of Windwood Green on the morning of June 26. He grabbed a number of things before being scared off. He was last seen fleeing the area in a blue SUV of unknown make and model.
RCMP has released surveillance images of the suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.