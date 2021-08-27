CALGARY -- RCMP in Airdrie are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a man who broke into an attached garage earlier this summer and swiped several items.

According to Mounties, the suspect broke into a garage in the community of Windwood Green on the morning of June 26. He grabbed a number of things before being scared off. He was last seen fleeing the area in a blue SUV of unknown make and model.

RCMP has released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.