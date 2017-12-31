Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are asking for help from the public with identifying the culprits in connection with the theft of a car from a hotel parking lot on New Year's Eve.

According to RCMP, the theft occurred in the parking lot of the Wingate Hotel in the 500 block of Gateway Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 31, 2017.

Surveillance cameras captured a black sedan entering the lot and parking next to a baby blue Volkswagen Golf. A man and a woman exited the sedan, gained access to the Volkswagen and drove off in the ill-gotten vehicle.

The female suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Being between 20 and 30 years old

Having black hair

Approximately 165 cm 5’5” tall

RCMP describe the male suspect as:

Caucasian

Being in his 20s

Approximately 180 cm (5’11)” tall

Anyone with information regarding the theft of the Volkswagen Golf is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.