Airdrie RCMP release surveillance photos of New Year's Eve vehicle theft suspects
Surveillance camera stills of a suspect vehicle and a female suspect entering a car during Sunday morning's vehicle theft in the lot of the Wingate Hotel in Airdrie (RCMP)
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 6:02PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 6:03PM MST
Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are asking for help from the public with identifying the culprits in connection with the theft of a car from a hotel parking lot on New Year's Eve.
According to RCMP, the theft occurred in the parking lot of the Wingate Hotel in the 500 block of Gateway Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 31, 2017.
Surveillance cameras captured a black sedan entering the lot and parking next to a baby blue Volkswagen Golf. A man and a woman exited the sedan, gained access to the Volkswagen and drove off in the ill-gotten vehicle.
The female suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- Being between 20 and 30 years old
- Having black hair
- Approximately 165 cm 5’5” tall
RCMP describe the male suspect as:
- Caucasian
- Being in his 20s
- Approximately 180 cm (5’11)” tall
Anyone with information regarding the theft of the Volkswagen Golf is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.