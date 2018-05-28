

CTV Calgary Staff





Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a man and woman wanted for questioning in connection with recent vehicle prowlings.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 23, a home surveillance camera captured two suspects entering a vehicle in a driveway on Coopers Square in the community of Coopers Crossing. The suspects rummaged through the minivan but, according to RCMP, did not remove any items or cause any damage.

RCMP officials say the two suspects are believed to be responsible for several acts of mischief that occurred in the neighbourhood on May 23.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the mischief in Coopers Crossing is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.