CALGARY — Airdrie RCMP are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman who was out walking Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was walking in East Lake Park, behind the Genesis Centre, just after 8 a.m. when she noticed she was being followed by a man.

When he moved in front of the woman, she saw that he was holding his genitals in his hands.

The man then noticed another person approaching and fled between the tennis courts and hockey rink.

The suspect is described as:

White

Tall with a slim build

Between 25 and 35-years-old

Dark hair

Wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and dark-coloured pants

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.