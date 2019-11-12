Airdrie RCMP searching for man who exposed himself near Genesis Place
Airdrie RCMP are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:43PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:03PM MST
CALGARY — Airdrie RCMP are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman who was out walking Tuesday morning.
Police say the woman was walking in East Lake Park, behind Genesis Place, just after 8 a.m. when she noticed she was being followed by a man.
When he moved in front of the woman, she saw that he was holding his genitals in his hands.
The man then noticed another person approaching and fled between the tennis courts and hockey rink.
The suspect is described as:
- White
- Tall with a slim build
- Between 25 and 35-years-old
- Dark hair
- Wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and dark-coloured pants
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.