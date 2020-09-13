CALGARY -- Authorities in Airdrie, Alta. are looking for help from the public in connection with a missing 19-year-old man.

Airdrie RCMP says Calvin Kennard was last seen on Sept. 10 at about 9 p.m. It's believed that he was driving a silver 2011 Audi A4 sedan and could be in the Cochrane, Alta. area or somewhere west of that community.

He is described as:

Caucasian

5-11 (180 cm) tall

Slim build

Blond hair

Blue eyes with glasses

Authorities say he was wearing a dark grey or green shirt, brown dress shorts and red Vans running shoes with black laces.

(Supplied/Kennard family)

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.