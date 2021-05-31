CALGARY -- Mounties in Airdrie are asking for tips from the public as they attempt to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a father and son in Nose Creek Regional Park.

RCMP says a man was walking with his children in the park at around 10 p.m. on May 14 when they encountered a group of three with an unleashed dog.

The man asked the owner to leash the dog as his children were afraid and the dog owner responded by attacking the man and the man's son.

According to RCMP, the man suffered serious injuries as a result to the attack.

The assault suspect is described as a Caucasian man of average size who was wearing a grey baseball cap. At the time of the attack, he was with a woman and a small child.

Anyone who has surveillance footage from around Nose Creek Park is asked to review the recording and contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.

Tips regarding the identity of the suspect may be submitted to RCMP or Crime Stoppers.