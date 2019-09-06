Airdrie RCMP are asking for help from the public to identify a female driver seen stopping near a hit-and-run crash.

A grey Honda Civic parked on Cooper Drive was hit about 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 25, causing damage to the driver’s side.

A female driving a Toyota Highlander was seen in the area and stopped in front of the home where the Honda was parked before driving away.

Police would now like to speak with the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.