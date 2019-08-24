Airdrie RCMP seek help to find missing girl
Dakota Bishop went missing from her home in Airdrie, Alta. at 6 p.m. on August 23. (Supplied/RCMP)
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:21AM MDT
Police in Airdrie, Alta. are seeking the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Friday evening.
Officials say Dakota Bishop, 14, was last seen at her home in the community north of Calgary at 6 p.m.
She is described as:
- Aboriginal
- 5'2" (157 cm) tall
- 130 lbs (59 kg)
- braces on her teeth
- long, dark brown hair
- brown eyes
Bishop was last seen wearing a black Vans jacket, a black and purple hoodie, dark blue jeans with rips in them and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.