Airdrie RCMP seek help to find missing man

    Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing since Thursday morning.

    Officials say Donacious Oneka, 72, left his home in Airdrie at around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

    "Donacious is believed to have left his residence on foot and was last seen wearing a green camouflage coat, and brown shoes," RCMP said in a news release.

    Oneka is described as:

    • 165 centimetres (5'5") tall;
    • 77 kilograms (170 pounds);
    • having balding black/grey hair;
    • having a dark complexion; and
    • having brown eyes.

    Police say Oneka may appear to be confused or unable to speak and his family believes he may still be in Airdrie or may have travelled to Calgary.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

    If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

