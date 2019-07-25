Investigators with the Airdrie RCMP detachment have released a surveillance still of a suspect in connection with a recent report of a man exposing himself to a victim.

According to RCMP, the incident occurred in the late afternoon hours of Friday, July 19 near the Urgent Care Centre.

The offender is described as:

Approximately 20 years old

Having a dark complexion

Being between 160cm (5'3") and 170cm (5'7") tall

Having a slight build

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a grey zip-up hoody with two black stripes.

RCMP have not determined if the case is related to similar reports from last spring.

Anyone with information about the indecent exposure incident or who recognizes the person in the photograph is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.