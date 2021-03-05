CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are looking for information about a break-in at a local business Thursday night.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, at a business on Kingsview Blvd. Surveillance video showed a man inside the building, who left before police arrived.

The suspect is a white man who was wearing jeans, a black hoodie and what appeared to be rubber boots.

He was driving an older white (or light coloured) single cab Ford pickup with a silver tool box in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or their local police. Anonymous tipsters may contact Calgary Crimestoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477 or via the P3 Tips app available in the Apple Store or Google Play.