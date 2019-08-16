Police are asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing from her home in Airdrie last month.

Laryssa Boyce, 29, went missing on July 13 and is believed to be in the Calgary area.

Boyce is described as:

Caucasian

Thin build

5'5" (165 cm) tall

100 lbs (45 kg)

Shoulder length brown hair

Authorities say Boyce has roses tattooed on her left forearm and a 'Belle' tattoo on her wrist.

She also may be wearing a white Helly Hansen jacket.

Police say there is a general concern for Boyce's well-being, as with all missing persons cases.

If you have information, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.